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Talk of psychedelics is becoming more prominent. What are the mental health costs and benefits?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 30, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT
Psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution are shown at Uptown Fungus lab in Springfield, Ore., Aug. 14, 2023. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
Psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution are shown at Uptown Fungus lab in Springfield, Ore., Aug. 14, 2023. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks to Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College and host of the “How Can I Help?” podcast, about the latest news surrounding psychedelics.

Saltz explains the Food and Drug Administration’s plans to provide an ultra-fast review of three psychedelic drugs, as well as the costs and benefits of these drugs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom
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