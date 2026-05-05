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Want to prolong your healthy life? Just 2 minutes of intensive movement per day can impact aging

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2026 at 10:43 AM CDT

The multi-trillion-dollar longevity industry sells everything from supplements and skin-care routines to wearable technologies and anti-aging biotech. Some Silicon Valley moguls reportedly spend millions seeking to prolong their lives, but mounting evidence suggests some of the best things we can do for our health span don’t even require a gym membership.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Dr. Jordan Metzl, a sports medicine physician, fitness instructor and author. His latest book is “Push: Unlock the Science of Fitness Motivation to Embrace Health and Longevity.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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