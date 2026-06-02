Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Two presumed dead in Kenya after protests against proposed U.S. Ebola facility turn violent

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

Kenya’s government is pushing ahead with plans to establish an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility for U.S. citizens, despite a Kenyan high court order temporarily barring the arrangement.

The facility is for Americans potentially exposed to the deadly virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, more than 1,500 miles away. Kenya has not recorded any Ebola cases.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo in Nairobi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate