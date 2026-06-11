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Does social media harm Black youth differently?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 11, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT
(Getty Images)
Getty Images
(Getty Images)

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Riana Elyse Anderson, a clinical psychologist and associate professor of Columbia University’s School of Social Work, about youth mental health, family systems, and how environmental stressors, including digital exposure, shape development.

Anderson’s research and clinical work center on Black youth and families. She explains how factors like high digital engagement, exposure to online harm, and broader social stressors intersect to influence mental health outcomes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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