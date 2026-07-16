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Advice and caution about bad air quality days

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT

Want to know how to protect yourself against the worst effects of air pollution on bad air quality days like the Midwest and Northeast are experiencing?

Host Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd share some clips of advice from Mary Rice, director of the Center for Climate Health and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

More advice can be found in this interview.

You can check the Air Quality in your area here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom
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