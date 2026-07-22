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Woodpeckers engage their whole bodies to drill wood

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
A red-bellied woodpecker stands in a tree Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Milford, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
A red-bellied woodpecker stands in a tree Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Milford, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

Click here for the original audio.

A new study shows how woodpeckers engage muscles throughout their entire bodies and coordinate their breaths, to drill into wood.

In March, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke with Nicholas Antonson, post-doctorate fellow at Brown University’s Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology, and lead author of a paper on this research in Experimental Biology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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