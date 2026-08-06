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Understanding postpartum psychosis

WBUR
Published August 6, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

Many people may be hearing about postpartum psychosis for the first time in relation to Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman on trial for the deaths of her three children. The defense says Clancy was suffering severe postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible.

Host Deborah Becker unpacks the condition and discuss perinatal mental health with Dr. Uruj Kamal Haider, academic perinatal psychiatrist, medical director of MCPAP for Moms, and assistant professor of psychiatry and obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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