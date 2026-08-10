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Change is inevitable. It can also be transformative

WBUR
Published August 10, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Change is one of life’s inevitabilities, but our brains aren’t wired to like the uncertainty that comes with it.

We revisit host Indira Lakshmanan’s February conversation with cognitive scientist and podcaster Maya Shankar, author of “The Other Side of Change: Who We Become When Life Makes Other Plans,” about how we process uncertainty and the way change transforms us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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