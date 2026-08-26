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New data finds at least 1 in 4 NFL players will develop CTE brain disease

WBUR
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT

Alarming new data out of a recent study found at least a quarter of former NFL players who died had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease.

With football season kicking off next month, how will this data impact the excitement around this sport, and will it change it for good?

We discuss with Chris Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and a prominent researcher in this field.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Health
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