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Known for fighting Klingons, actor William Shatner's recent battle was stage 4 cancer. He won

WBUR
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:09 AM CDT
William Shatner is seen during Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
William Shatner is seen during Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

On the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the iconic “Star Trek,” 95-year-old actor William Shatner — aka Captain Kirk — talks to Here & Now‘s Robin Young about a his recent battle with stage 4 melanoma, which he fought alongside his 61-year-old daughter Melanie Shatner Gretsch, who was undergoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer.

The two, both now healthy, have teamed up to host a new podcast, “No Time Like Now,” which focuses on health, wellness, longevity, and living life fully in the present moment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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