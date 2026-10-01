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How are you managing health care costs?

WBUR
Published October 1, 2026 at 2:03 PM CDT
A doctor examines a patient at a clinic in Stanford, California. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Jeff Chiu/AP
A doctor examines a patient at a clinic in Stanford, California. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

A majority of adults in the U.S. cannot consistently afford health care, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Are you able to access insurance coverage? Have you skipped or delayed care because of cost? Are you noticing a change in the prices for your prescriptions? Have you incurred medical debt? How is that having an impact on your quality of life?

Tell us about your experience.

Send us a voice message by clicking on the button below, or submit a written response to letters@hereandnow.org. Please include your full name and contact information. And don’t forget to tell us where you live. Your response may be used on air. For voice messages, please say and spell your name.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Health
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