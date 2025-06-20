AL Writers Showcase

I stepped into the Mobile Literary Festival back in April, not knowing what to expect. What I found surprised me and, ultimately, inspired me. Here’s what happened.

But first - I used to own labrador retrievers. I learned they could never not chase the stick. Or the socks. Or the pinecone. Whenever I tossed something, they had to go after it. They couldn’t control themselves. It was who they were. It was in their bones.

What I found at the Mobile Literary Festival was kind of the same. These people could not NOT tell a story. They had to write the stories that they witnessed or that were forming in their heads. They had to write. Few of the people made any real money from their writing, maybe enough for a meal once a month or a load of groceries. Most of them did it for the joy of the hobby and the joy of commiserating with their fellow writers about the challenges of writing and telling their stories. I loved these people. I got the same feeling sitting with these writers as I do when I stand at the finish line of a long road race and watch people who have no God-given running talent push themselves over the finish line. They do it out of desire, deep perseverance and guts. They just want to do it, and I loved ‘em. They inspired me.

To celebrate these writers, I pitched an idea to Alabama Public Radio. “Let’s create a space,” I said, “where Alabama based writers can have their voices heard, and I want to feature the ones that aren’t famous. The ones who, like a labrador retriever, can’t not tell their stories.” They agreed to give it a try. So, on Wednesday, July 9th at 7:30pm, we’re launching this thing. It will be a thirty-minute segment of one writer reading his or her work. Maybe it’s original for the broadcast, maybe it’s a chapter of a book they’ve written or are working on. Who knows? It’ll be writers reading their own stuff.

John Nielsen. Remember his name. He’ll be one of the first ones. His story is called “Angels of Fire in the Kudzu Kingdom.” It’s awesome. Jodie Cain Smith will read from her newest book. She uses her theater training to really, really read her story well. Rob Herndon has been working on a book for years and will read Chapter Two. You’re going to love his characters. And Lynn Oldshue has been telling people’s stories for years. She met a bunch of folks who were roaming around the docks getting a peek at the US United States which is tied up here in Mobile. She tells their stories. And the writers inspired me so much that I give fiction a shot for the first time since my creative writing class back in college. It was harder than I remember, but I loved it.

Put it on your calendar: July 9th at 7:30pm. We’re calling it the “Alabama Writer’s Wednesday Night Showcase.” It’s new. It’s different, and I don’t think there’s anything like it anywhere out there. This will be fun.

I’m Cam Marston, and I’m just trying to Keep it Real.