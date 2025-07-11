The Power of Cheese

On a call with an upcoming client this week I was discussing one of their challenges. They’re having a hard time recruiting and retaining young talent. “But here’s something we did recently,” my client said, “that may have some sort of impact. We added a snack pantry to the office kitchen, and it’s been a huge hit!”

“Tell me more,” I said.

“Well,” she said. “Our young employees know they should have health insurance, and they do, and they know they should have a 401k, which they do, but neither of those items are very important to young people who seldom need those things right now. They’re like a box that needs to be checked – and they are - but they aren’t very fun. So, we decided to add something that our young employees could use right now. We added a snack pantry and included a new refrigerator.” She said, “I fill the pantry each week with new and different snacks. Some healthy and some not healthy. They love it and have told me so.”

Other than people happily snacking in the kitchen, I asked, has there been any other benefit? I mean a snack pantry and a new refrigerator is a high price to pay just to get happy snackers.

“We invested in a fancy coffee maker,” she said. “It grinds the beans for each cup, and it can make hot chocolate. It takes a moment or two to make each cup. In the kitchen, we added an island, and while people are waiting for their coffee, they stand around the island and talk.”

I reminded her that during the pandemic, a big complaint from corporate types was that creativity in the workplace was taking a hit due to a lack of spontaneous interactions. There are no spontaneous interactions over Zoom or on a Teams call. Bumping into someone and catching up often stimulates new ideas and there are buckets of business school case studies about this. The Pixar movie Toy Story, in fact, was supposed to be as good as it was due to Pixar people and Apple people chatting in common areas when they were making the movie and shared office space. They’d bump into each other and talk about the plot.

“That’s happening,” she said. “Around the island, they catch up with each other and discuss their work and projects. It’s become an unexpected benefit of the snack kitchen. We’d be foolish to shoo them away or hurry them back to their desks.”

Back in the day the tech companies offered pinball machines and foosball tables in break rooms? Remember this? I thought that was crazy. Could it be, though, that this iPhone in my hand was conceived by two workers standing next to each other at a foosball table discussing an idea that eventually led to this phone? And could it be that the next major business breakthrough comes from a pack of string cheese you put in the office fridge and then sent a Teams message that read “Free string cheese in the fridge. Please help yourself.” Worried about tariffs? Worried about a recession? Consider the potential of string cheese. It’s an idea so powerful you’d think it originated in Washington DC.

I’m Cam Marston, and I’m just trying to Keep It Real.