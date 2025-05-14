Grits & Southern phrases: How a Michigan native adjusted to T-Town

Alabama Public Radio's latest audio series is Quick-Fire Quips, a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the state of Alabama.

In this episode, APR host Baillee Majors interviews head coach of The University of Alabama’s Wheelchair Tennis team, Tyler McKay.

Back in April, the team won the national championship, defeating Auburn University 2-0. The win brings the UA wheelchair tennis team’s total championships to nine and the 23rd for the Adapted Athletics program overall.

Tyler: Hello. Happy to be here!

Baillee: The team is coming off winning a national title along with one of your players earning the singles national championship. What led up to this huge win over Auburn?

Tyler: Really, just a whole season of putting in the work and improving getting better. We have an incredible freshman and Francesco Felici that won the singles title, and obviously having a lot of talent helps as well. It's a combination of everything, having the right players in the mix and then the right work ethic too. It was a really, really fun season.

Another NATTY in the books for @alabamaadapted 🏆 Congratulations & #RollTide to the wheelchair tennis team on their 2-0 victory over Auburn! This win brings the team's total championships to 9️⃣ (& 23rd for the program overall) 🤩 See more: https://t.co/vQfRK0VcE1 pic.twitter.com/PnUxqeMfQ3 — The University of Alabama (@UofAlabama) April 30, 2025

Baillee: Okay, now that the introductions are out of the way, let's get you warmed up to answer our questions for the questionnaire. To do that, I'm going to have you say "Quick-Fire Quips" three times fast.

Tyler: Three times? Quick-Fire Quips! Quick-Fire Quips! Quick-Fire Quips!

Baillee: I think that's probably the best I've heard... Okay, Question number one, what is the first word that comes to mind when you hear Alabama?

Tyler: (laughs) It was two that came to mind. "Roll Tide" was the thing that came to mind really quick there, but that's two words! So, I don't know... grits.

Cian Leach / Alabama Adapted Athletics / The University of Alabama

Baillee: Oh my gosh! Okay, speaking of grits, that's on the question later on, but we're gonna bring it up now. You're from Minnesota. What is the standard for grits in Minnesota?

Tyler: Oh, they don't know what they are in Minnesota. Yeah, that was something I didn't even eat (I lived in Georgia before Alabama) until I moved south. I had never tasted a grit in my life.

Baillee: So, how do you make your grits?

Tyler: I mean, I can be pretty simple with it. Little butter, salt and pepper. I throw a cheese in there. I'm pretty southern with my breakfast now. I'm not crazy with it... I do like some good shrimp and grits if I'm getting fancy.

Baillee: I'm sure Minnesota casseroles are a little bit different than they are here in the South. What has been the best casserole that you've had since living in Alabama?

Tyler: Just the other day, we had a good one. The Tuscaloosa Racquet Club threw a little party for our tennis team, and one of the members there had a kind of, like a hash brown breakfast casserole that was really good. We call them hot dishes in Minnesota. Hot dish is used more often in Minnesota than casserole.

Baillee: Coming from Minnesota to the South, what is a southern phrase or two that you catch yourself using a lot that you didn't previously use?

Oscar Hultz/Oscar Charles Photography / Alabama vs. Houston 10/6/23 ATN Alabama vs. Houston / Photo by Oscar Hultz

Tyler: "I tell you me," or, "I might could," would be on the list.

Baillee: Those are good. I like, "I tell you what," and, "let me tote that for you." Instead of, let me carry it. I do like those... Next question, whether it's a local restaurant, a bookstore, boutique or a park, what's a hidden gem in Tuscaloosa that more people need to know about?

Tyler: Wright's (Restaurant). W-R-I-G-H-T-S. Kind of like your meat-and-three. Kind of your diner type place. It's really good.

Baillee: Do you have any superstitions or any irrational fears?

Tyler: No, I'm not superstitious. Irrational fears? I feel like most things I'm afraid of are pretty rational.

Baillee: No sports superstitions or anything like that?

Tyler: I don't. My team did. I had players that had lucky headbands. Pre-game rituals with songs they listened to.

Baillee: I love that. Next question, who was your childhood hero?

Tyler: Randy Moss is one of the best wide receivers of all time. He played for the Minnesota Vikings. Then, Kevin Garnett played for the Timberwolves. (They are) two of the people that made me love sports. They weren't necessarily tennis players, but they were ones that made me want to take a career in athletics and get in the field I enjoy.

Baillee: And are they still your heroes today?

Tyler: Absolutely. Yeah.

Oscar Hultz/Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti / Alabama vs Auburn 2/9/24 ATN Alabama vs Auburn / Photo by Oscar Hultz

Baillee: What is something on your bucket list?

Tyler: My bucket list? I want to go skiing in Colorado. I learned how to ski in Minnesota. We don't have mountains, and so I'd want to go actually legit mountain skiing, because I feel like I've kind of developed the skill set up in Minnesota, but I've never really done kind of true, actual mountain skiing. That would be on my list.

Baillee: That's a good one! Okay, here's the last question. What does Alabama need?

Tyler: We need more wheelchair tennis players. So, hit me up if you're a player looking for a college to come play at because we're trying to build... Right now, the Adaptive Program is leading the country in terms of adaptive programs. Our wheelchair women's basketball are coming off championship run... This is just great athletics.

Baillee: Do you want to share any social media handles for the team?

Tyler: BamaAdapted.com is our main website, and then we have the Alabama Adapted (Athletics) Instagram page and Facebook. If you just search "Alabama Adapted," you should be able to find anything with us.

Baillee: That's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips, a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the State of Alabama. That was head coach of The University of Alabama’s Wheelchair Tennis, Tyler McKay. I'm your host, Baillee Majors.

