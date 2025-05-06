Wednesdays at 7:45 a.m. and 4:44 p.m.

Quick-Fire Quips is an on-air and online interview segment series on Alabama Public Radio. It's centered around people who stand out in Alabama. Host Baillee Majors presents guests with a questionnaire of playful personal questions and questions about the Yellowhammer State. This feel-good series is meant to be a bridge for listeners to feel more connected to guests from different Alabama communities while also hearing about the good that's happening in our cities, towns and state.