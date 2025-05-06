Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.
Quick-Fire Quips
Wednesdays at 7:45 a.m. and 4:44 p.m.
Hosted by Baillee Majors

Quick-Fire Quips is an on-air and online interview segment series on Alabama Public Radio. It's centered around people who stand out in Alabama. Host Baillee Majors presents guests with a questionnaire of playful personal questions and questions about the Yellowhammer State. This feel-good series is meant to be a bridge for listeners to feel more connected to guests from different Alabama communities while also hearing about the good that's happening in our cities, towns and state.