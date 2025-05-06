Quick-Fire Quips
Wednesdays at 7:45 a.m. and 4:44 p.m.
Quick-Fire Quips is an on-air and online interview segment series on Alabama Public Radio. It's centered around people who stand out in Alabama. Host Baillee Majors presents guests with a questionnaire of playful personal questions and questions about the Yellowhammer State. This feel-good series is meant to be a bridge for listeners to feel more connected to guests from different Alabama communities while also hearing about the good that's happening in our cities, towns and state.
Fairfield native, former U.S. Senator for Alabama and former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones. Ever wonder what he's up to these days or how he likes to eat his grits? He tells Quick-Fire Quips host Baillee Majors all about it. Plus, they talk childhood heroes and Alabama stereotypes.