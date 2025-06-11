Alabama Poet Laureate today... Nobel Prize winner tomorrow?

Quick-Fire Quips is a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in Alabama. In this episode, Alabama Public Radio host Baillee Majors interviews Birmingham native and Poet Laureate of the State of Alabama, Ashley M. Jones.

Baillee: Hey, Ashley!

Ashley: Hey!

Baillee: Happy to have you on!

Ashley: Happy to be here.

Baillee: You're the first person of color and the youngest person to hold the position of the Poet Laureate for the State of Alabama. You also currently hold a couple of positions in Birmingham. Can you tell me about your work there?

Ashley: For my 9-to-5, I'm the Associate Director of the University Honors program within the UAB Honors College. I also serve as Executive Director and founder of the Magic City Poetry Festival. I think that's all I do here, unless I'm forgetting something (laughs).

Baillee: Okay! Well, introductions are out of the way. Let's get you warmed up to answer some of our questions. I'm going to have you say “Quick-Fire Quips” three times fast.

Ashley: Quick Fire Quips! Quick Fire Quips! Quick Fire Quips!

Baillee: First question, what is a Southern phrase or two that you catch yourself saying a lot?

Ashley: You know, I used to not say “y'all,” and I know that's very level one Southerner. I'm saying “y'all” all the time. So, even when I'm trying to be scholarly, “y'all” will just creep in there.

Baillee: Next question, what is the first word that comes to mind when you hear Alabama?

Ashley: Beautiful. It's a pretty state.

Baillee: Absolutely. What is a hidden gem in Birmingham that more people need to know about?

Ashley: I hope people know about it but Thank You Books. If you love books, knick-knacks, wrapping paper, greeting cards, people, go to Thank You Books.

It's in Crestwood, and they sell everything. They have a bunch of signed copies of local authors, as well. They have events all the time.

Baillee: Let's talk about Southern food—vinegar-based barbecue sauce, sweet grits. Are those ever acceptable in Alabama? What's your opinion there?

Ashley: You're trying to get me canceled, Baillee (Ashley and Baillee laugh). Okay, so as far as barbecue sauce goes, all of these other states are saying they're the best, but I think we really have the best barbecue ever. I love Saw’s Barbeque. That is my go-to when I want to take someone somewhere.

Sweet grits—my beloved boyfriend loves putting sugar in his grits. I hate that, but I love everyone, those who put sugar and those who put salt, but I am a salt person with my grits.

Baillee: Okay, next question, what's a bad stereotype or something that people get wrong about Alabama?

Ashley: People think we are backwards, or they think we're all close-minded. But I always tell everybody, “Hey, I live in the same country as you!”

Everything you perceive to be wrong with Alabama; those are things you have to worry about as well in whatever state you live in. So, we're the birthplace of so many revolutionary movements, and we’ll be the birthplace of so many more in the future.

Baillee: Absolutely. Okay, next up.. who was your childhood hero?

Ashley: My parents, definitely. I know that's super cheesy, but I really had the best parents in the world. They taught us to love and respect everyone and that each of us were special, and they never discouraged me or the rest of my siblings from being weird and being artists.

Baillee: Incredible. What is something on your bucket list?

Ashley: One practical thing is to finish my PhD. I've always wanted to be Dr. Jones since I was four years old, and also, since I was four, I've wanted to win a Nobel Prize in Literature. I don't know if that's going to happen, but it's on my bucket list.

Baillee: Here's our last question, what does Alabama need?

Ashley: Alabama needs to remember who it is. So, as I mentioned before, we have this long history of revolutionary thought and movements. Somehow, that's getting lost.

I think it's important for us to understand what happened here, both good and bad, and to take that energy into the future, because that's what we're going to need to model for the rest of the country how we get through these potentially difficult years.

Baillee: All right, that's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips, a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the state of Alabama! That’s Birmingham native and Poet Laureate of the state of Alabama, Ashley M. Jones—hopefully in the future, Dr. Jones. I'm your host, Baillee Majors.

