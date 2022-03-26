Neuter Male Pets

If you are a regular listener to this spot, you have heard why you should have your female pet spayed. Spaying will prevent her from having a litter of puppies or kittens and ultimately help to reduce the number of animals that must be euthanized just because there are too many of them and not enough people adopting new pets. That’s important as we are heading into puppy and kitten season.

It also can help your female pet live longer by reducing or removing the risk of certain cancers and infections. Plus, your female pet will not go into heat several times a year, times that stressful not only for the animal but also for the owner if your furry friend is vocal and loud.

But – what about neutering male animals? I have heard the argument that since they can’t become pregnant and have litters of puppies or kittens that there is no benefit to the surgery.

For starters, a neutered male will probably be more calm with less testosterone in his system, which may mean you may also be less stressed. Neutered males are less likely to roam, or get into fights, where they can be wounded. Less roaming may also mean less chance of becoming lost, or hit by a car – a tragedy for both the animal and the owner.

Male cats that have not been neutered mark their territory with urine. The odor can be unpleasant, to say the least, especially if your pet’s territory is your house. Some cat owners just put their cat outdoors to avoid the problem but that puts their furry friend at risk. Neutering can eliminate that marking behavior.

Neutering a male animal eliminates the risk of testicular cancer, and diseases of the prostate commonly seen in un-neutered pets.

Neutering a male pet is less involved than spaying a female, and recovery time is much shorter. Plus, it can mean your pet will be happier, healthier and live longer. That sounds to me like three great reasons to have your male pet neutered when you’re speaking of pets.