Christmas Decorations and Your Pet

Thanksgiving is behind us and Christmas is just weeks away. If your family is like ours, this is the time to begin decorating for the holiday season. Here are a few suggestions to make sure your furry friend stays safe and healthy during this busy time of the year.

The largest decoration in our home is usually the Christmas tree. If you have a real tree, you probably have it in a tree stand containing water and preservatives. Make sure your pet cannot access that liquid, as it may contain pesticides, along with bacteria and even mold, which could make your pet sick – or worse.

Lights are not so much of a problem but those electrical cords can pose a serious danger to your four-footed buddy. Try to keep extension cords short, and covered or taped down. If possible close the door to the room to keep your unsupervised pet from exploring, chewing on the cords, or even climbing the tree.

Ornaments are another concern around pets, especially the decorative glass ornaments that can easily shatter and cause serious, even deadly, problems if swallowed by your furry friend. Wood or plastic ornaments may not shatter, but pieces can break off and cause a pet to choke, or even create an intestinal blockage if swallowed.

Snow globes seem harmless enough – unless they hit the floor and break. That liquid inside the globe may contain ethylene glycol, the same toxin found in antifreeze, which is deadly for pets. If a snow globe breaks, keep pets away until the broken bits and the liquid are cleaned up.

If you are like me, you love Christmas decorations, but we have to choose carefully how we decorate and what our furry buddies have access to during this festive season. That way we can enjoy this holiday together, which is exactly how it should be when we’re speaking of pets.

