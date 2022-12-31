Resolutions That Are Pet-Inspired!

For many of us, our lives would be missing something without our furry friends. So on New Year’s Eve, when I think about making New Year’s Resolutions, some of them might be inspired by my pet.

My cat was an abandoned animal when she came into our lives, and did not know how to play. A ball or a feather in the air frightened her. Now, she has learned to play and she loves it! Her favorite? The red laser dot, but she enjoys other games, too. When I watch her playing with such enthusiasm, I think maybe I could use a little of that, too. So in the new year, I might resolve to play more.

Pets love unconditionally. They often seem to sense when we are having a bad day, or feeling down or sad, and they nuzzle us or snuggle next to us, letting us know they care and they are there for us. Maybe I should resolve to spend less time stressing about things and work on loving others uncondionally.

Often I am stressed because I am thinking of all the items on my to-do list, or maybe stressing over something that happened in the past. A pet – dog or cat – doesn’t seem to spend much time on obligations or regrets. They are masters of living in the present, the here-and-now. Less stress and regrets? Yes, please!

One thing dogs and cats show us is the importance of relaxing. Imagine your dog snuggled by your side, just enjoying the companionship; or your cat, curled in your lap, content to be with you, in the moment. Dogs may sleep about 12 out of 24 hours. Cats are even better at it, sleeping about 18 hours a day – not all at one time but lots of “cat naps”. So maybe an afternoon siesta might be a good idea!

What resolutions might be inspired by your pet? Take a good look at your best friend and see what you can learn. After all, celebrating the new year together - that’s what companionship is all about, when we’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__