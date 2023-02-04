February is Prevent A Litter Month

If you have a pet, you are in good company. Two of every three households in this country have at least one pet. And most of us who have pets consider them part of the family.

Although the official start of Spring is still six weeks away, that is the season when dogs and cats start mating and having litters of puppies and kittens. That’s why this month is National Prevent a Litter Month, a time to remind us about an important issue for those of us who care about pets, because there are just too many puppies and kittens born that need homes and not enough humans to adopt and care for them.

It is estimated that almost a million animals are euthanized in shelters every year. For every pet owner whose dog or cat has a litter of puppies or kittens, that adds to the burden for animal shelters. You say you find homes for all your pet babies, but that means your puppy or kitten is taking a home that might have gone to a homeless pet.

Spaying a female dog or cat does more than just helping with the pet overpopulation problem. It may mean your female pet will avoid certain tumors and infections. Neutering a male animal can protect your furry buddy from developing testicular cancer or other problems. It may also make him less aggressive, less likely to wander in search of a mate, and therefore less likely to be in a fight or hit by a car. That means any spayed or neutered pet will probably live longer, be healthier and be a better furry companion and friend.

When you call your veterinarian to make an appointment to have your pet spayed or neutered, ask about other things you can do to help your best friend have a long and healthy life, such as the best diet for your pet and vaccinations to help it stay healthy.

Having your best friend around for as long as possible seems like a good reason to Prevent a Litter, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__