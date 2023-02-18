Fat Cats (or Dogs)

Obesity in pet dogs and cats has been called an epidemic. It is reported that one-third to one half of our pets are seriously overweight. Obesity is defined medically as being at least 15% over recommended body weight. So for a forty-pound dog, that’s just an extra six pounds; for a ten-pound cat, it’s only a pound and a half!

While that may not sound like much, remember that your pet’s skeletal structure is much smaller than yours, so it doesn’t take as many pounds to put a strain on it. In fact, a 15% weight gain would be the equivalent of an additional twenty to thirty pounds in an adult human. In addition to the strain it puts on your pet’s joints, bones and muscles, obesity can increase your pet’s risk of diabetes, heart and liver disease, respiratory problems, arthritis. That extra weight could even weaken your buddy’s immune system. So how can you tell if your pet is overweight?

One way is to see if your pet has a "waist". Stand over it, looking down, and check for an indentation right behind the ribs. You can also place the palms of your hands lightly on the animal’s ribs. You should be able to feel the ribs without pressing down. If your pet has no waist, and you can’t feel its ribs, it may need to lose a few pounds.

The first step in helping your pet shed that extra weight is a visit to your veterinarian. You want to rule out any medical problems that may be causing your pet to gain weight. Your vet can also recommend a weight loss program that will be safe and effective in helping your pet get trim and healthy.

Then, help your four-footed friend get more exercise. Play with your cat. Take your dog for longer walks. The time together will strengthen the bond between you and make both of you healthier and happier. And reduce or eliminate some of those tasty treats.

We all love to pamper our furry buddies, but we don’t want to kill them with kindness, when we’re speaking of pets.

