Crash the Cat is the Cadbury Bunny!

Most folks have seen the Easter Bunny commercials from Cadbury. You may remember the bunny that clucked like a chicken. Then four years ago they invited folks to nominate their pets to be the Cadbury “bunny”. The first year, it was Henri the Bulldog. Next, a two-legged Hound dog named Lt. Dan, won. Betty the Tree Frog won the following year, and last year it was a therapy dog named Annie Rose.

This year, Cadbury (a supporter of the ASPCA) asked “rescue pet parents” to send in photos of their pets wearing bunny ears. The winning pet would appear in the Cadbury ads, plus a cash award of $5,000 would go to the winning pet’s owner, and another $5,000 for the animal shelter of the winner’s choice.

One entry came from Maddie Corey at Simply Cats, a cageless no-kill feline adoption center in Boise, Idaho; she submitted the story of Crash the Cat, with a picture of Crash wearing pink bunny ears.

Crash is an unlikely survivor. Almost five years ago the director of Simply Cats found this injured cat lying beside the road. He had been hit by a car and had serious injuries – his jaw and leg were broken and his eye was damaged. After enduring six surgeries, and losing the eye, finally he was healthy and ready to be put up for adoption. The problem was that this cat had a surprising personality – happy, friendly, outgoing, smart, sociable with people and animals. So Simply Cats decided he would become their ambassador.

If you visit the shelter, Crash will probably greet you by lifting his paw for a “high-five”. He likes both people and animals, and seems to enjoy all the activity that goes on around his shelter. He’s just a happy cat.

Not all cats are as outgoing and relaxed as Crash but each animal has its own personality. So, visit your local shelter or rescue group – you just might find some “bunny” to brighten your days, when you’re speaking of pets.