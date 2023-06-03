New kitten in the house!

A friend of mine has a new kitten, a feisty little fellow he found on the side of the road. He already has an adult cat, who is not too sure about the new addition. So how do you introduce a new kitten to your cat?

Cats are territorial by nature, and do not like changes to their environment. So when you bring a new kitten into a house with an adult cat, the youngster may be seen as an intruder at first. Try keeping the kitten in a confined area, either a separate room or in a large cage. Use food and water bowls for the new arrival separate from what you use for your adult cat. Separate litter boxes are also a good idea.

Your cat will be curious and want to sniff and inspect the newcomer. As long as the cat is not being aggressive or threatening, let it get acquainted by sniffing. But do not leave them unattended, and when you speak make sure your voice is calm and soothing. Slow and easy does it when introducing a kitten to the household.

Give your adult cat lots of attention, and even some extra treats, so it might associate the new arrival with good things. Do not reprimand or punish your cat if it hisses or growls, as long as that’s all it does.

Another concern with introducing a new kitten into your home is the health issue, especially if the kitten came from a shelter or was rescued as a stray. Have it checked by your veterinarian to make sure it doesn’t pose a health risk to your adult cat. And make sure your cat is up-to-date on its vaccinations before letting them share the same space.

With time, your cat will get used to having the newcomer around. You hope they will become friends, but certainly they should eventually get comfortable with each other.

We have had as many at four cats at one time, and with patience they all got along just fine. Patience is always a good thing, especially when you’re speaking of pets.

