Father's Day? Not for Pets!

Pet overpopulation continues to be a problem across the country and here in Alabama. The solution seems straightforward - prevent the birth of so many puppies and kittens when there does not seem to be enough homes for them all. And the most effective way to do that is to have female dogs and cats spayed and male dogs and cats neutered. Spaying a female animal usually costs more than neutering a male because the spay surgery is more complicated. And yet some people who might readily agree to have their female pet spayed are reluctant to have their male pet neutered.

Some folks tend to be uncomfortable with the idea of neutering male dogs and cats. I had one very learned man tell me that if we could just spay all the females who were having the litters of puppies and kittens, then we wouldn’t have to worry about neutering the males.

So if that were even possible, what’s the advantage in neutering male dogs and cats? To begin with, it’s better for the pet. Surgical neutering can reduce or eliminate the threat of certain types of cancer in male animals.

Another reason would be to make the animal a better pet. Neutered male cats are less likely to mark their territory by spraying. In fact, both dogs and cats tend to be less territorial after neutering. It can stop the mating drive that causes male animals to roam and get into fights with other males. They are less aggressive, and tend to get along better with other animals in the household and with people.

A third reason for neutering is that, yes, it means your pet won’t be contributing to the problem of pet overpopulation.

Tomorrow is Father’s Day, and many of us will take time to honor our fathers and to celebrate Fatherhood in general. Let it also be a day when you make that decision to have your male dog or cat neutered. Responsible pet ownership means making sure your furry best friend does not become a father, when you’re speaking of pets.

