Keep Your Pet Safe This Summer

According to the calendar it is now officially Summer - time for some outdoor fun! And of course, we want to include our furry friends in our activities.

I like the idea of spending time outdoors with pets, even cats if they are social enough. But we have to make sure they stay safe.

Keep in mind that your pet is walking around barefooted, so spending a lot of time on paved streets and walkways could become painful after an extend time in the summer sun.

Your pet is also wearing a fur coat which can make the heat more uncomfortable. Shaving pets is not a good idea (did you know a pet can get sunburned?) but a good brushing will pull any dead hair out of the coat and help your furry friend feel better.

Make sure your pet has frequent access to fresh water, and a place to relax out of the sun. It seems like a dog house would be a good idea but many dog houses can actually trap heat inside, making it uncomfortable, even dangerous, for your canine buddy. Choose a dog house that has proper ventilation, and is large enough for the pet to relax without feeling cramped. And put it in a shady place to keep it from overheating.

One important reminder for summer pet safety is keeping your furry friend safe in your vehicle. Do not stop any place where you must leave your pet alone. Cracking the windows or leaving the air conditioner running will not keep your pet safe. If you run an errand or stop for food, use a drive-thru, or an outdoor café. Or bring a friend with you who can keep your pet safe while you’re busy.

It can take less than fifteen minutes for heatstroke to occur, and it’s not worth risking the life of your pet just for the sake of convenience. In fact, leaving your pet alone in a parked car is illegal in at least 30 states.

Keeping your furry best friend safe in the summer heat will mean you can enjoy each other’s company all year long, when you’re speaking of pets.

