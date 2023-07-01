The last few days have been – well, “hot” is an understatement. The blistering heat poses a serious problem for outdoor pets

Both dogs and cats are susceptible to heat stroke, a potentially fatal condition where the animal is exposed to extreme heat, and loses the ability to regulate its body temperature. Heat stroke can cause irreversible damage to internal organs if not treated early and quickly.

Heat stroke happens when a dog or cat’s internal body temperature is too high. Pets release body heat by panting, which is normal, but watch for rapid breathing, heavy panting, unusual drooling, red tongue and gums, and a rapid heartrate. Cats release heat by panting, and by sweating in their feet. A pet suffering from heatstroke may become hyperactive and wobbly in its walk. As the animal’s condition gets worse, its heart rate increases, its blood pressure drops, and it becomes dehydrated due to excessive panting. Your pet may lapse into a coma.

Heat stroke in a dog or a cat calls for immediate attention. Get the animal to a cool area with good ventilation. Better yet, put it in an air-conditioned vehicle and take it to the veterinarian. DO NOT immerse its body in cool or cold water.

Heat stroke in pets is not something you want to treat but rather something you want to avoid. Access to fresh clean water and shaded areas is essential for the health of your furry friends.

A big Summertime event this coming Tuesday is the Fourth of July, with celebrations and fireworks. July the Fifth is a day animal shelters dread because the number of lost pets increases by 30-60%. Keep your pet safe by keeping it confined – indoors, if possible. And a microchip, or a collar and ID tags with current information, will help your best friend find its way home.

Keeping your best friend safe in hot weather – and safe at home – is especially important this summer, when you’re speaking of pets.

