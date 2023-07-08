People Magazine is searching for the cutest rescue dog in America. In their 2023 World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, they are looking for stories about how adopting your dog made life better for both of you.

It’s been said that adopting a dog from an animal shelter or rescue group saves two lives – the life of your new pet and the life of another dog that can now get its own chance for a new home. But there are other benefits to adopting a shelter dog.

For example, a shelter dog may have been rescued from a less than desirable situation. Once it has a chance to live in a loving home, it really appreciates the care and kindness you have to offer.

Adopting a dog from a shelter often costs less than buying from a breeder, plus the shelter may include vaccinations, neutering or spaying, and even microchipping.

Adopting a mixed breed dog has its own benefits. For example, they are less likely to have certain genetic issues that often result from indiscriminate breeding of purebred dogs in puppy mills.

If you have a dog adopted from an animal shelter or rescue group that you think is the World’s Cutest Dog, you can enter by sending in a photo of your pup, along with a written statement telling how adopting your furry friend changed your pet’s life – and how it changed your life. Also include information about the shelter or rescue organization.

The winning entry will get a custom photo shoot of their pet, a year’s supply of Pedigree dog food, and be featured in People magazine. And, the shelter or rescue group you name will receive a donation of $1,000.

Go online to People.com for more information, and to enter your pet in the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest. The deadline is August 4th. It’s a great way to celebrate the new best friend that changed your life, when you’re speaking of pets.

