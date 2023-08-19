Much of the News for the past week has included coverage of the wildfires that devastated much of the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The human death toll is already over one hundred and expected to rise as search and rescue teams and cadaver dogs comb the area looking for survivors and victims.

When the winds hit there was little warning. Many people had no time to gather pets and belongings, escaping with just the clothes they were wearing. In the aftermath, thousands of pets are without homes, and owners are desperate to find their furry loved ones.

Many animals, including pets, were killed or injured in the Lahaina fires. The Maui Humane Society has posted information on its Facebook page advising pet owners to report information about their missing animals, so that rescuers may be able to reunite people and pets. Those who had their pets microchipped have a much better chance of finding their furry best friends.

In the aftermath of such a disaster, hindsight can be a harsh teacher. Those who escaped with their pets are grateful to have their furry friends with them, even if finding a place to stay may be difficult. Those who had no choice but to leave their pets behind have a better chance of finding their best friends if the animals have some identification. The preferred choice for that is usually a microchip or even a tattoo. Collars and ID tags are also helpful but those can be lost.

The Maui Humane Society has partnered with pet rescue organizations and shelters to transfer shelter pets off the island, making room for so many owned animals that will need shelter.

You can visit the Maui Humane Society’s Facebook page, or their website at MauiHumaneSociety.org, for more information or to find a link to make a donation, always a practical way to provide help for the four-legged survivors of this tragedy, when you’re speaking of pets.

