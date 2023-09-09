Saying Goodbye

This morning my friend took her sweet elderly cat to be euthanized. It was not an easy decision, but her feline friend has been struggling for a while, often unable to do the most basic things, like eating, drinking water, and even walking. Her cat was obviously in pain and deteriorating, with NO quality of life. So she made the hardest decision – and the kindest one – to give her cat peace and to end its suffering.

Euthanasia comes from two Greek words and means “good death”. The American Veterinary Medical Association defines it as the act of inducing humane death in an animal. It is done with respect and with every effort to make the procedure as painless as possible. For that reason, many veterinarians will give a pet two shots – the first one is a sedative to relax the animal, and the second is the euthanasia drug. It is often performed when euthanasia is the only option available to end an animal’s suffering.

In my friend’s case, she has several younger cats, but this one, an elderly pet, is near and dear to her heart. The decision to euthanize was not made lightly, but out of love for her long-time feline friend, and with a heartfelt desire to not watch her continue to slowly die.

So how do you know when it’s time to say goodbye and let your furry buddy go? In my friend’s case, she noticed serious weight loss in her elderly pet. The veterinarian tried several things but none of them seemed to help. Other symptoms that might make you consider euthanasia would be incontinence that cannot be controlled, obvious pain when the animal moves, loss of appetite, kidney failure or heart failure. You know your furry friend best, and you know when it’s time to say good-bye.

Deciding to have a beloved pet euthanized is never easy, but it might be the last and most loving thing you can do, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__