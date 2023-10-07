Digital Media Center
Commentary
Speaking of Pets (Opinion)

Adopt A Dog Month

By Mindy Norton
Published October 7, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT
     October is Adopt A Dog Month – a time when animal shelters and rescue groups remind folks to consider adopting shelter dogs that desperately need homes.  During this month your local shelter or rescue group may reduce their fees to encourage potential adopters to visit and possibly take home a new canine friend. 

     According to the ASPCA, about four hundred thousand dogs are euthanized in the United States each year, because there are too many of them and not enough people adopting.  Most of those dogs are healthy pets who have done nothing wrong – they just don’t have a home and a family to love and care for them. 

     Adult shelter dogs are often passed by in favor of cute puppies.  But a grown dog has a lot to offer.  For one thing, its body is developed enough that it can easily be house-trained (if it isn’t already).  An adult dog that has been in a cage may need a little reminder training but with a bit patience on your part it can learn quickly.  It may even know some basic commands.    And you won’t have any surprises about the size of your dog – many who have adopted cute puppies end up with larger than expected grown dogs.

     Adopting an adult dog might save you money.  For example, a full-grown adult dog should have annual vaccinations, but not the long list of puppy vaccinations that can be expensive.

     If you are concerned about a dog’s temperament, talk with the shelter staff.  They have been caring for the pet and may have observed some things that would be helpful to know, such as how well the dog gets along with other aninals.  They may also have some information about its history.  Plus, most shelter dogs are very grateful to have the chance to be in a home with a kind and loving owner. 

     So if you are ready to share your home with a new best friend, visit your local shelter or rescue group and take home a new canine buddy, when you’re speaking of pets.

