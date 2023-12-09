Christmas Pet Photos

One of the things I really like is to see photos people post of their pets at Christmas. I especially like the group photos with the pet included as part of the family. (After all, the pet is - or should be - part of the family, right?)

If you are going to dress up your pet for the photo, make sure it is wearing something comfortable. A squirming, uncomfortable pet will not take a good picture. It might be as simple as a neck scarf or a bow, something that won’t distract the animal.

A friend has a tripod for his phone that allows him to take great pictures. He sets the lens with a wide angle, then just edits the photo down to remove any extra background on either side. Having it on a tripod keeps the phone steady, so all he has to do is make sure his furry buddy is in the right place beside his two children and his wife..

He also puts one of his dog’s favorite toys hanging from the tripod that holds the phone. He can touch it to make it move just a bit, then hold his pet and snap the photo – several times, just to make sure he gets a good shot.

One year everyone in the family was wearing a red Santa hat, including the dog! It made for a great picture, but he admitted it took several attempts before he got a shot of everyone looking at the camera. He even got his cat in the picture one year, wearing a red bow on its neck. Cats are not the most cooperative photography subjects, so it took several tries (okay, many tries) before he got a shot he liked.

The most important thing you need when taking pictures of a pet is patience! You dog (or cat) may not understand that you want it to sit still, be cute, and look at the camera. But if you do manage to get one or more photos of your buddy, you can post it on social media so your friends can see that you are sharing Christmas with your best friend, when your speaking of pets!

