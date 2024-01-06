Plump Not a Good Look for Pets

The holidays are done, we’re in a new year - and many of us are considering the effect of all the rich meals and yummy treats we enjoyed and deciding how we might lose those extra pounds. Unfortunately, our four-footed friends may have the same problem, and it’s up to us to help them lose that extra weight.

So how can you tell if your pet is carrying a few extra pounds? Overweight pets are not just a holiday problem. Experts say more than half of all dogs are overweight. Turns out that obesity in our canine friends is not uncommon. The same is true for our feline buddies. And that extra weight is as big a health risk for our pets as it is for us. So what should you do with a pudgy pet?

First, talk to your veterinarian, who can tell you if the weight is just a food problem or if it might be something in your pet’s system that is a concern. If the issue is just too much food, your vet can advise you about the best diet plan for your buddy to help it trim down in a healthy way.

In addition to a diet, like humans, pets benefit from exercise and activity. Regular walks for your dog and extra play time for your cat will help both you and your pet stay active. It will also strengthen the bond between you and your furry friend.

Limit the treats and even table scraps you give your pet. Remember that a pound or two on your body is not as significant as that extra bit of weight on your pet. Just think – an extra sixteen ounces (one pound) might go unnoticed on you, but for a cat or small dog, that could be adding ten to fifteen percent to their body weight.

And once you start a program to help your pet trim down, monitor your furry friend for changes that might call for another trip to the vet. Keeping your furry friend healthy, trim and active will not only prolong its life, but also strengthen the bond between you – a great bonus, when you’re speaking of pets.

