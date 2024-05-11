In 1915, the American Humane Association launched their first Be Kind To Animals Week campaign, encouraging humane treatment of all animals. It is the oldest commemorative week in our history.

Since then, how have we done? I think conditions are generally better for our furry friends than they were a hundred years ago, but it hasn’t been easy. In fact, it wasn’t until 1990 that Congress passed a resolution officially recognizing the first full week of May as “Be Kind To Animals Week”. Three years later, President Bill Clinton issued a proclamation recognizing the many ways our four-footed friends help us, by assisting our military and law enforcement members, by serving as our eyes and ears when needed, and especially by being friends and companions to children, adults and the elderly as part of our families.

All of those roles are important, and most of us get a warm fuzzy feeling when we think about our furry companions. What we fail to do is be responsible for preventing the births of so many puppies and kittens that there are not enough homes for them all. There are still too many homeless animals.

What can you do to help? First – adopt, don’t shop. If you want a pet, visit your local shelter, or check out their website. Any pet you adopt gives another animal a chance at a new home.

Second, have your own pet spayed or neutered. Sure it’s tempting to have a litter of puppies or kittens – but if that’s what you want, call your local shelter and offer to nurse a litter that needs care until the puppies or kittens can be weaned and put up for adoption.

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, a time when we celebrate our moms – but our pets can be part of the celebration while not contributing to the pet overpopulation problem. Fewer pets being born gives more shelter animals a better chance for a loving home, always something to celebrate when we’re speaking of pets.

