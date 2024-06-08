Pet Health Inurance

Advances in veterinary science may allow our pets to recover from an illness or injury, but it could require expensive tests, procedures and medicines. There are veterinarians who specialize in areas like cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology. So what’s an owner to do when faced with the decision regarding just how much veterinary care is enough for your best friend?

Millions of pet owners are opting for pet health insurance. Most policies offer a reimbursement program. You pay the vet and then file with the insurance company to get paid back. Premiums can vary depending on the age and health of the animal, and the level of deductible you choose. Like human insurance coverage, it’s cheaper to insure healthy younger animals.

Some folks want a policy that covers routine vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and annual checkups. Other owners, especially those with older pets, may elect to forgo the basic health care insurance in favor of one with catastrophic coverage - policies with high deductibles that will pay in the event of more costly veterinary treatment for injuries or extended illness.

The decision whether to buy pet health insurance is not just an economic issue. Knowing you won’t have consider euthanasia just because you can’t afford the necessary treatment for your best friend offers many owners peace of mind.

You can find a lot of great information online, but your veterinarian may be your best advisor, based on experience with companies that write health insurance coverage for pets. Just be sure you know what is (and is not) covered by the policy. Almost all require co-pays. And many have limits on what they will pay out each year.

But for your furry buddy, pet health insurance may be just one more way we can ensure our best friends are protected, when we’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__