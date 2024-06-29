4th of July Pet Safety

This coming Thursday is a big day for America – the Fourth of July, when we celebrate the birth of our country. Many of us will have the day off, and we like to celebrate with food and games and FIREWORKS! We may have traditions that have been enjoyed for generations, but before we get to the holiday, think about what it means for our furry family members.

The Fourth of July is the day with the most reports of lost pets. Fireworks are a big reason for that. The sound can hurt our furry buddies’ ears, and frighten them. They may interpret the loud noise as a threat and try to escape. What can you do to protect your best friend on and around the Fourth of July?

The first thing is to make sure your pet is wearing a collar or harness with some identification. Putting an Apple airtag on your pet’s collar might make your buddy easier to locate. And have your pet microchipped. Even if the collar is lost, the microchip could help your buddy find its way back to you. Remember to register your current name and phone number with the microchip company.

Take a good up-to-date picture of your pet, in case you will need to make a “lost pet” flyer. And consider setting up a safe place for your pet that is escape-proof, like an inside laundry room or bathroom in your home that does not have windows; or you might even use a pet crate.

Keep your furry friend away from food that could be toxic, such as onions, garlic, grapes – and alcohol. Avoid using sunscreen containing alcohol that could be absorbed through the skin. Do not apply any insect repellant that is not marked as safe for pets. And keep your four-footed buddy away from the fireworks, before they are used or even after. Some fireworks contain chemicals and other substances that, if ingested, can harm our four-footed friends.

Celebrating the Fourth of July is fun for the day, but keep it safe for your year-round buddy, when your speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__

