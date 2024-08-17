Pet Emergency

Last weekend my friend helped her mom celebrate her 80th birthday. But the night almost ended in tragedy when Harley, my friend’s Dalmatian, stole some party food off the counter and swallowed four mini-chicken-skewers (including the wooden skewers). Because the skewers had points on them, my friend knew better than to make her pet regurgitate them, and instead did exactly the right thing. She rushed her dog to the veterinary clinic.

The veterinarian performed emergency surgery in the middle of the night to remove the skewers. Harley did well through the surgery and was able to go home the next day, wearing a fitted vest covering her surgical site. The vet said she should stay quiet and rest in bed for the next two weeks – which my friend thinks will be a challenge when her normally active dog begins to feel a little better. And the surgery was quite expensive - but still, it’s a happy ending to what could have been a tragedy.

Pet emergencies are almost always unexpected, and frightening for both the owner and the pet. One way to lower your stress level might be to have some information in advance. Ask your veterinarian where you should go in case of an emergency, especially at night or on a weekend, then post that information where you can easily retrieve it – maybe on your phone, or your fridge. If you travel with your pet, check to see what veterinary services are available at the place or places you plan to visit. And save the number for the Pet Poison Helpline in your phone. That number is 855-764-7661. It will be posted on the APR website as part of this message.

If you have pet health insurance, find out if it offers any coverage for emergency veterinary care; if not, consider other insurance or maybe a credit card to be used only for pet expenses. Having a plan in place for pet emergencies can reduce the stress and help you make the right decisions for both you and your best friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

