Skateboard Cat

One cat in China has made the news for a very special skill – Bao Zi, a short-hair cat, has made it into the Gunniess World Records for the “Fastest 10 Meters on a Skateboard by a Cat” in just 12.85 seconds! In the video (available on the internet), Bao Zi mounts the skateboard, propels himself by pushing forward and then sails to victory – without any assistance from his human.

Li Jiangtao, the cat’s owner, is a successful dog trainer, and has trained dogs to skateboard, but never thought to train his cat to do that. Bao Zi (the cat) has learned to sit, play dead, roll over and shake hands on command, but skateboarding? That’s a skill he picked up on his own.

The most important thing in training a cat is patience – lots of it. It’s often just a matter of communication and repetition. And did I mention patience? And of course, treats – plenty of treats.

Training your cat to do anything, including tricks, has other benefits. It requires one-on-one time with your pet, it stimulates the cat’s brain, keeps it from getting bored, and builds the bond between human and animal. Keep in mind that a cat has a short attention span so the training sessions should be short, maybe ten-to-twelve minutes or so, in a quiet place with few distractions.

Timing is also a factor. Cats like to take naps, so schedule training sessions when your cat wakes up from its nap. It will probably be more focused and alert and ready to play. It may also be hungry, which means your furry buddy will be interested in earning those yummy treats.

Other training tips – work on one skill at a time, and use only positive reinforcement. Don’t punish your cat if it doesn’t get it right the first time or the second time or even the fifteenth time. In the end, you will have a happier pet and a great relationship, which is what it’s all about when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__