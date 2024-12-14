Don't Deck the Halls with Holly

I heard a familiar Christmas song today, “The Holly and the Ivy”. Christmas is the season when we like to “deck the halls with boughs of holly”, but is that really a good idea? It sure looks festive, with dark green leaves and red berries. But, using real holly plants could pose a danger to your pet. The berries, if eaten, can cause diarrhea and severe vomiting. Not too festive!

And then there’s the Ivy – surely that’s okay, right? Well, a dog that eats ivy will probably begin to drool, and have serious digestive problems with vomiting and diarrhea.

What about poinsettias? Those gorgeous bright red leaves are toxic to dogs and cats, causing oral pain, drooling and vomiting. It may not be fatal, but your furry buddy will suffer.

Then there’s mistletoe, the kissing plant. If you stand under it you might just get a kiss. Unfortunately, mistletoe is highly toxic for pets. If eaten, it can cause upset stomach, diarrhea, breathing problems, shock and even death.

So what plants can you have at Christmas that will be safe for your furry friend? One option might be a Christmas Cactus, which is considered non-toxic for pets, although it may still be a good idea to keep it away from your cat, as it might cause mild digestive issues if eaten or chewed.

Another choice is a Norfolk Island Pine. It may cause an upset tummy if chewed on, but generally it falls in the non-toxic category.

Rosemary is an interesting option - it can be grown as a little tree, which could make a nice Christmas decoration. And not only is Rosemary non-toxic for pets, it can have health benefits! (There is a possible danger for dogs that are prone to seizures.)

Seasonal plants can help us get in the spirit at Christmas, but before you decorate with any live plant, find out if it’s safe for your furry friend when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__