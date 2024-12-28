New Year's Fireworks Frighten Pets

On New Year’s Eve, a lot of folks will be celebrating the end of the old year and the beginning of the new one. It can be fun for us humans but it may be a frightening time for our pets, especially if the celebration includes fireworks.

Animals’ ears are more sensitive than ours. Loud explosions can be painful and terrifying to pets. They may panic and try to escape the sound by running or digging or chewing their way out of wherever they are, to search for a safe quiet place away from the noise. In the process they can end up lost and unable to find their way home. Some pets may be injured by crashing through a glass window or door or even killed when they try to cross a busy street.

To help keep your best friend safe, first, make sure your pet is wearing identification such as a collar with tags. And - have it microchipped; if the collar is lost, veterinarians and shelters can help your buddy find its way back home to you.

Avoid taking your pet to a place where you know there will be fireworks. If the fireworks are in your neighborhood and you just cannot get away from it, do not leave your pet unattended outdoors, even in a fenced area. Bring it into an enclosed place, such as a garage or laundry room, until the next morning. House pets should be kept indoors. If your dog must go outside to relieve itself, take it out on a leash just long enough to accomplish the mission.

Indoors, you can make some arrangements that will help to keep your pet calm. Close the blinds or drapes to hide any flashes of light that may accompany the fireworks. A little music can help cover some of the noise. Distract your pet by playing a game with it – that will entertain both of you. Above all, the best way to keep your best friend calm is to stay home and keep it company.

A quiet evening at home snuggling up with your furry friend could be the perfect way to ring out the old year and make sure both of you have a great new year – when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__