Cold Weather Pet Safety

The past few weeks have been mild for late December and early January, but that is changing this weekend, with temperatures at freezing or below every night next week. Even if you don’t like cold weather, you might think your pet doesn’t mind. After all, it is wearing a fur coat, right? Well, pet experts say dogs and cats should not spend much time outdoors in freezing temperatures. For a dog, an air temperature of 32 degrees or lower means your pet should be left outside only long enough to relieve itself, so that it does not suffer hypothermia. A cat can suffer hypothermia if left outside when the air temperature is below 45 degrees.

If your pet goes out and then comes back indoors, make sure its feet are dry and clean. You may want to wash or at least wipe its feet and tummy to remove any chemicals (like antifreeze) that might be on its pads or between its toes.

Bathe your furry buddy less often during cold periods, because washing your pet’s coat can remove some essential oils and result in dry, flaky skin. Ask your veterinarian for suggestions for a good moisturizing pet wash product.

Do not shave your pet in winter months. Longer hair and fur will help your buddy stay warmer. Do trim paw hairs if your pet has longer hair, so that ice won’t get caught between its foot pads and toes. If you have a short-haired pet, consider using a pet sweater that will help to keep it from suffering in cold temperatures.

Did you know your pet can get dehydrated in winter? Air is naturally less humid in the colder months, so make sure your furry buddy has regular access to clean fresh (unfrozen) water.

In addition to limiting your pet’s time outdoors in cold weather, consider making sure they are not too close to indoor heat sources, such as a fireplace or a space heater. It’s up to us to make sure our furry friends are safe and comfortable, even in winter, when we’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__