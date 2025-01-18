Pets in California Fires

Responsible pet ownership generally includes making sure your pet has adequate food, water, shelter and care. But in a disaster situation, responsible pet ownership takes on a new dimension. For many California residents, the raging fires threatening their homes meant they had to evacuate without much notice, and (too often) without their animals.

In the midst of all the devastation and ongoing efforts to fight the deadly blazes, firefighters, volunteers and animal rescue groups are doing everything they can to help save pets, livestock and wild animals. Veterinarians are treating those that are injured or burned. Many people are making contributions to help organizations care for animals evacuated from the fires.

Like Best Friends Animal Society - they loaded up pets from California animal shelters and moved them out of the area, making room for animals displaced by the fires. Paws for Life K9 Rescue and Wings of Rescue joined forces to relocate shelter animals, freeing up space for lost, hurt or abandoned pets to find shelter and safety until they can be reunited with their owners.

So many groups and organizations are working to rescue pets and domestic animals, trying to get them out of the fire area and to a place of safety where they can be cared for and treated if needed. Some animals suffer with burns, lacerations or smoke inhalation. Most are confused or frightened, and reluctant to work with the strangers coming to their aid.

Those working to rescue, treat, and house animals affected by the fires are risking their own safety; they need fuel, feed, and equipment like respirators, medical supplies, cages, blankets. You can be a part of the ongoing rescue efforts by making a contribution to any one of the organizations involved in rescue efforts. By pitching in to help support rescue efforts you could help someone who has lost everything find comfort in being reunited with their best friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

