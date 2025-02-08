Valentine's Day Pets

This next week many of us will celebrate Valentine’s Day. When I was in elementary school, we would pass out handmade paper Valentine hearts to our classmates and friends. As adults, we may still give cards – usually the store-bought kind – along with flowers, and candy. Ah, yes – the candy!

You may think nothing says love like a box of chocolates! But, as on other special occasions, it’s important to keep our furry friends safe, which means limiting a pet’s access to some things – like chocolate. Most of us know chocolate is toxic for dogs and cats. And in addition to the chocolate, Valentine treats may include other ingredients, like the artificial sweetner, xylitol, which is poisonous for pets. Hard candy can pose a hazard to a pet that might choke on it. Even the wrappers (which probably smell yummy to a pet’s nose) could cause gastrointestinal problems for your furry buddy if swallowed.

Now let’s talk about flowers, often a popular gift for Valentine’s Day. Some bouquets may contain things that are harmful for your four-footed friend - flowers like lilies, tulips, daffodils. Even things like Baby’s Breath and Ferns can pose a danger for your pet. And remember – roses have thorns, so make an effort to remove the thorns and dispose of them safely. And then place your flowers up high where your furry buddy will not have ready access to them, or to the water in the vase which may contain additives that will help the blooms last but might harm your pet.

Finally, the light of a flickering candle can feel romantic but it may also attract the attention of your furry friend. You might try using artificial candles. If using real ones, never leave any lit candle unattended.

Here’s wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day that is all you hope it will be, while at the same time safe for all your furry buddies, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__