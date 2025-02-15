Domestic Violence and Pets

Animal cruelty is the intentional or reckless act of causing pain, suffering and even death to an animal. The legal definition may differ from one state to another but most laws are intended to protect pets or companion animals; they also protect domestic or wild animals from malicious or frivolous harm. Cruelty can range from simple neglect to intentional harm to an animal.

Under Alabama law an individual can be charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal if the person intentionally or knowingly neglects or harms the animal. Laws differ from state to state so what may be a misdemeanor in one state may be a more serious crime in another - but every state has animal anti-cruelty laws.

The National Link Coalition is an organization dedicated to stopping the violence against people and animals. They believe there is a strong link between animal abuse and human violence. Their big news this week is that the American Bar Association has adopted a resolution urging governments across the country to enact legislation that protects both individuals and pets in family law proceedings.

I saw one statistic that more than 70% of victims entering domestic violence shelters were reluctant to leave their abusers because of the threat of harm to their pets, sometimes sacrificing their own safety and well-being rather than risk the lives of their furry friends.

The American Bar Association says some domestic shelters are becoming more pet-friendly, but their resolution strongly encourages the courts to include at-risk pets in any protection orders issued. Too often, pets are considered nothing more than personal property. This resolution strongly urges its members (which include 1.3 million attorneys, judges and other legal professionals who may be involved in civil disputes) to make sure they protect the four-legged members of the family as well, when they’re speaking of pets.

