Spay or Neuter Your Pet - Please!

Did you get caught in the storms this week? It may have been windy and wet, but it is also getting warmer, which means milder temperatures, which means our pets can spend more time outdoors. Most dogs and cats enjoy going out and exploring, sniffing to see what new scents they might find. I think most of us enjoy the springtime.

So, are you ready for warmer weather and milder temperatures? The question I really want to ask is whether your furry buddy will be spending more time outside - and the real question I want to ask is, have you had your pet spayed or neutered?

Neutering refers to a surgical procedure to remove the testicles of a male dog or cat, so that the animal cannot reproduce. Other benefits to the animal include protecting against testicular cancer. It is usually a simple procedure

Spaying also refers to a surgical procedure on a female dog or cat, but it’s more involved. An incision is made in the animal’s abdomen and her uterus and ovaries are removed. It is beneficial to the pet because it will improve her health and her longevity. It also means she will not go into heat.

While spaying and neutering are beneficial to animals’ health, they have another benefit – they help to ensure that the dog or cat does not reproduce and will not add to the ongoing problem of pet overpopulation. More than six million pets end up in animal shelters across the country every year, and about half of those are euthanized because there are just not enough homes.

Even if you can find homes for your pet’s litter of puppies or kittens, that means those homes will not be available for the pets in your local shelter. Spring is coming - if your pet is not already spayed or neutered, call your veterinarian today and schedule it. You may not be saving a life but you will be giving homeless animals a chance, when you’re speaking of pets.

