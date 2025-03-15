On March 13, 1942, the U.S. Army K9 Corps was established, and dogs were officially recognized as crucial members of our military forces. The first military dogs were actually donated by families to serve as sentries. Within the first year, the K9 Corps had fifteen hundred dogs trained to patrol coastlines to alert the military to possible German or Japanese submarines threating our shores.

In the eighty-plus years since then, all branches of the military have used trained dogs to support human military forces. The dogs have worked as messengers and scouts, able to move covertly around enemy encampments, detecting explosives, weapons and even narcotics. Trained dogs can locate missing soldiers in combat areas and missing civilians in disaster zones. They have served in all wars and combat areas since World War II, including Vietnamese jungles, and Afghan deserts.

Those first military dogs showed what these talented canines can do to help humans, so dogs began to work with state and local law enforcement to track suspects, and assist in investigations and search-and-rescue efforts. In natural disasters, K9s have become a standard part of search teams. They even serve as therapy dogs for humans who have experienced trauma or a crisis.

And when a K9 veteran reaches the end of its working life, it may be adopted by its handler, or placed with a family to enjoy its senior years.

So as we celebrate National K9 Veterans Day this week, take a few moments to remember the tremendous contributions dogs have made to make our world a safer place. From the battlefield to search and rescue missions, we are all safer and more secure, thanks to their efforts, and to those who had the vision more than 80 years ago to train dogs to help humans, when we’re speaking of pets.

