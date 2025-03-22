Taking Care of What You Love

This past week we celebrated the first day of Spring, a time when our yards “green up” as my dad liked to say. It’s also puppy and kitten season, because the warmer weather means pets are outdoors more, and if they are not spayed and neutered, they mate and have litters – lots of litters. So you might be offered a puppy or kitten from your friend’s new litter.

The thing about puppies and kittens is that they are SO CUTE! Often they are small and sweet and you find yourself won over before you know it. So you take your new pet home, then go buy supplies – a bed, some pet food, maybe some litter if it’s a kitten.

Very few puppies or kittens become a “pet” overnight. There’s actually a 3-3-3 rule for a new pet – three days for it to not be frightened or overwhelmed by its new surroundings, three weeks to get comfortable with its routine, and three months to feel at home. If you are patient, your new furry friend will adapt and begin to feel like it belongs with you, especially if you show it attention and affection. Before long, you will have a pet you can love, and your life will be happier, all because you were willing to invest the time and make the effort.

In a way, that could describe your relationship with Alabama Public Radio. You might find yourself tuning in for news, and you’re still listening when classical music begins. On the weekend you can hear Bama Bluegrass, or even play along on “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me”. Before long, you’re a regular listener.

See, Alabama Public Radio is like that puppy or kitten you brought home. You find life is better because of it. If that’s you, go online to APR.org and make a contribution today. It will take just a few minutes, and then you can continue to listen to the programming you love. Because that’s what you do – you take care of what you love, when you’re speaking of pets, and when you’re speaking of Alabama Public Radio.

__>^..^<__