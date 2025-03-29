Digital Media Center
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.
Commentary
Speaking of Pets (Opinion)

Springtime Pet Tips

By Mindy Norton
Published March 29, 2025 at 8:58 AM CDT
Jess surely enjoys being outside in the Spring!
Stewart Black
/
Flickr
Jess surely enjoys being outside in the Spring!

     Spring is the time of year many of us really like – weather is nicer and we can enjoy the warmer temperatures.  But we still need to make sure our furry friends stay safe as we transition to a new season.

     One way to make sure your pet stays safe is to check the screens on your windows and doors.  The fresh Spring air feels great but make sure your window and door screens are fastened securely and have no openings to let your furry friend sneak outside.

     Also secure lawn fertilizers and pesticides where your pet cannot access them.  They may help your yard or garden flourish but read the warning label – many contain ingredients toxic to animals.

     ‘Tis the season for shedding, so give your furry buddy a serious brushing to remove any remnants of that old winter coat.  Or take your pet to a professional groomer.  Getting rid of that excess hair from the winter coat will help your pet feel better, and reduce the shedding problem.

     Warmer weather also means your local population of fleas and ticks will be flourishing, ready to infest your pet’s coat and then your home.  Talk with your veterinarian about the best way to keep your furry buddy free of those pests.

     Spring is also the time to remind pet owners the make sure your four-footed friend always has access to fresh, clean water.  Check the water bowl at least three times during the day.  Food is important but water is an absolute necessity.

     And if your pet is not microchipped, talk with your vet about having that done.  If it is microchipped, make sure your contact information is up-to-date in the registry.  And make an appointment with your vet to have your pet spayed or neutered - Spring is called Puppy and Kitten Season for a reason.  You can help to ensure that fewer animals are surrendered to shelters, saving lives, and making your community a better place, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__

Speaking of Pets (Opinion) Spring pet careSpring pet safety
Mindy Norton
Mindy Norton has been “Speaking of Pets” on Alabama Public Radio since 1995.
