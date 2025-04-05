Pets and Bugs - Mosquito Edition

Spring is definitely here – I got bit by a mosquito this week. Some folks don’t have much of a reaction to a mosquito bite but others, like me, have a reaction that really itches! You might think pets aren’t bothered by mosquitoes because they are covered with fur, but they are also susceptible to those pesky flying insects that will bite any mammal with blood in its veins. And like humans, our pets may react the same way we do, with bumps and welts that itch. Those pesky mosquitoes can also carry diseases – in fact, mosquitoes can transmit heartworm disease to your furry friend that will affect its heart and even its lungs, so keeping your home and yard mosquito-free will be beneficial to both you and your pet.

There are good insect repellents that may protect you from being bitten by mosquitoes, but many are not safe for use on animals. Certain natural scents, like rosemary or citronella, may help to keep mosquitoes away. Ask your veterinarian to recommend products that are safe for your furry friend.

There are things you can do to create an environment that is not so friendly for mosquitoes. Begin by cleaning up your yard, and trim overgrown grass and plants that might harbor water. Buckets, pet bowls, old tires and even the planters you use, can all collect rain water, which when it becomes stagnant could be a potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Check the screens on your doors and windows to ensure there are no holes that might allow a mosquito to get in. Talk to your neighbors and enlist their help to remove possible mosquito breeding areas. Mosquitoes do not like windy areas, so a friend uses a large outdoor fan to discourage them. Certain plants, like lavender, rosemary and citronella may help to keep mosquitoes away.

And ask your veterinarian about heartworm prevention for your dog or cat. Keeping your pet heartworm-free can protect your furry buddy from more than just pests, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__