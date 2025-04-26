World Veterinary Day 2025

The last Saturday of April is World Veterinary Day – a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions of veterinarians to animal health. The theme for this year is “Animal Health Takes a Team”! It reminds us that veterinarians rarely work alone.

When I take my pet to my veterinarian, I usually see several people working there. I see the office manager who checks me in and notifies the vet that I am there with my pet. The vet is usually in the clinic with another patient, so I wait my turn. While I am waiting I might also see a veterinary technician, another professional who is trained to support and assist the veterinarian with a variety of duties, including drawing blood or administering medications.

I have had pets who were suffering from ailments with no easy remedy, so the veterinarian may refer me to a veterinary specialist, one trained in the treatment of cancer, for example, or heart problems. The vet may also conduct tests that must be sent to a lab to help determine the diagnosis and what medications may be required.

So yes, it definitely does take a team. And guess what – YOU are part of the team. The veterinarian sees a lot of animals, each with its own personality and living in different environments. The vet needs to hear from you about your pet’s history and what you may have noticed with your pet – any changes in environment, appetite or behavior. And when the appointment is over and you leave with your pet, it’s up to you to follow your veterinarian’s instructions for your furry buddy’s care and treatment, including nutrition, dental care, exercise, even weight management.

I do like the slogan for World Veterinary Day this year – Animal Health Takes a Team – and you are a member of the team, all working together to keep your best friend healthy, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__