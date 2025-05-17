Pets and Poison Ivy

This week a friend asked if her dog is affected by poison ivy. Their yard has a lot of greenery, especially around the edges, and there is some poison ivy. Usually located in wooded areas, it has groups of three leaves and a vine that appears “hairy” in nature. Its sap contains “urushiol” – a clear liquid that irritates the skin, causing itching and often a rash. It won’t affect pets much unless it gets past their hairy coat and down to their skin.

Urushiol can be deposited on a pet’s coat as the animal navigates through bushes and greenery that include poison ivy. When the dog (or cat) comes back to its human, the hand that strokes the animal’s fur may pick up some of the irritating substance. Then if you touch your face or arm or leg, the oil may be transferred to your skin, causing irritation and itching.

You may protect yourself by keeping a towel handy and wiping down your pet when it comes home. Remove the leash, and collar or harness. Wearing gloves will help to protect you. Then wash the towel, leash, collar and harness before using it again – and your clothes. Then give your pet a bath with soap and water to remove any traces of the oil from its skin and coat.

If the oil somehow came in contact with your pet’s skin , you may notice an itchy area or a rash, maybe even some swelling, and your buddy may scratch or bite that area because it itches! You might even see blisters or scabs pupping up. If there is a concern that your buddy may have ingested poison ivy, call your veterinarian immediately.

The danger to most pets is low – it is rare for a pet to develop poison ivy, but still possible. The risk is greater for small animals whose bellies are close to the ground and may come in contact with the toxic vine. My friend is looking for someone to remove the poison ivy from her yard, which may make everyone feel better, when she’s speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__